Drone strikes cut power across southeast Sudan, operator says

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CAIRO, Oct 26 - Paramilitary drone strikes hit power stations in southeast Sudan on Monday, cutting power across the region, the state electricity company said.

The operator accused the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces — which have been fighting a civil war with the army for around 3-1/2 years — of knocking out power in four states, which cover about half the territory currently held by the military.

The Rapid Support Forces did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters could not independently verify the account from the Sudan Electricity Holding Company.

Power was cut in Sennar, Al Qadarif, White Nile and Gezira states, threatening the stability of the whole national grid, the operator said.

The attacks hit stations in the towns and areas of Sinja, El Hawata, Al Fao and Mashkour, as well as Al-Junaid in Gezira State, causing "severe damage" and "major destruction" to equipment, it added.

The United Nations has warned that attacks on power infrastructure threaten health and other services for millions of people already hit hard by the conflict.

Sudan's army has been fighting the Rapid Support Forces since April 2023, when the two fell out over issues including how to integrate their forces in a planned transition to civilian rule.

Both sides have stepped up drone strikes, with a series of attacks on Nyala, held by the RSF, and Khartoum airport, held by the army, this month. REUTERS