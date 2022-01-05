Drone attack on US forces foiled west of Baghdad

BAGHDAD (REUTERS) - Two explosive-laden drones were shot down on Tuesday (Jan 4) by Iraq's air defences as they approached the Ain al-Asad air base, which hosts US forces, west of Baghdad, an official of the US-led international military coalition said.

A similar attack was foiled on Monday, when Iraqi air defences downed two drones as they approached a base hosting US forces near Baghdad's international airport.

The attacks came as Iran and its allies in Iraq marked the second anniversary of the killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

The US is leading the international military coalition fighting Islamic State militants in Iraq and in Syria.

Gen Soleimani was killed on Jan 3, 2020, in a drone strike near Baghdad airport ordered by then-US president, Mr Donald Trump.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday that Mr Trump must face trial for the killing or Tehran would take revenge.