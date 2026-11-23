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MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, Nov 23 - Dozens of people were killed in weekend attacks in Nigeria's Niger state, representatives of the local Fulani people said, describing them as reprisals against Fulani communities over an assault in which five people were killed.

Groups representing the Fulanis, a mainly Muslim herding people, said 64 people had been killed in the attacks on communities around the towns of Wawa and Gada-Oli in the Borgu local government area on Saturday and Sunday.

Residents said dozens were buried on Sunday, including 38 in a mass grave in Wawa, after attacks in which they said the assailants used guns and machetes and set fire to buildings with people inside. They did not say who carried out the attacks.

Police and state authorities did not immediately comment on the reports or provide a death toll. Reuters was unable to independently verify the reports.

The Niger state government said five people had been killed earlier on Saturday in the nearby village of Lumman-Ba'are, including the village head, when gunmen opened fire during morning prayers.

It was not immediately known who carried out the Lumman-Ba'are attack. The Fulbe Global Development and Rights Initiative, a prominent Fulani community organisation, said it had been blamed on armed bandits.

It said vigilantes were suspected of carrying out the later attacks, and added: "Criminal activities of individuals or armed groups must never be used as justification for profiling, stigmatising or collectively punishing an entire ethnic community."

The weekend incidents have raised concerns about escalating violence in parts of Borgu and neighbouring Agwara, where communities have faced recurring attacks, cattle rustling, kidnappings and displacement.

"There is a deep fear of further attacks, and we are worried about the safety of those who are still there," said Ardo Umar Lapai, chairman of the Niger state chapter of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria. REUTERS