Double rosette in full bloom

A magical phenomenon of a rose window being projected onto the wall just under the opposite rose window in Spain's Palma de Mallorca Cathedral on Wednesday.

This phenomenon occurs only twice a year and on two symbolic dates: the second of the second month, the feast of Candlemas; and the eleventh of the eleventh month, Saint Martin's Day. On these two days, from 8am, the unique light show takes place.

The remarkable light show does not happen by accident. It is the result of mathematical design from centuries ago which creates the appearance of the figure eight being formed by the "double rosette" of the western window and the reflected eastern window. And so, from around 8am, the "8" is created, signifying a union of the material and the spiritual worlds.

The eastern rose window is the largest of Gothic design in the world. Known as the Gothic eye, it is almost 14m in diameter, with 24 triangles and 1,236 glass pieces.