Don't let guard down against coronavirus amid war: Experts

The world's attention is focused on the war raging in Ukraine but experts have warned that countries should not let their guard down against Covid-19 just as progress is being made in the battle against the disease.

Professor Teo Yik Ying, dean of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore, said: "Certainly the Ukraine war comes at a time when the world should not be distracted from Covid-19, especially when the focus should be on ensuring global equity in Covid-19 recovery, in terms of both public health and economic recovery."