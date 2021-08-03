Divers take first look at underwater sculpture museum

Divers enjoying a view of sculptures at the inauguration of the Ayia Napa Underwater Sculpture Museum in Ayia Napa, Cyprus, on Sunday. At the museum, visitors will be able to take a tour in an underwater forest, the first of its kind. The project was inspired by acclaimed British sculptor Jason deCaires Taylor, one of the most famous representatives of the eco-art movement, and who is behind the world's first underwater sculpture park - the Molinere Underwater Sculpture Park in Grenada.

PHOTO: EPA-EFE