Disneyland Paris reopens, but no hugs for Mickey and Donald

Some of the first visitors arriving at Disneyland Paris yesterday as the theme park in Marne-la-Vallee, near Paris, reopened its doors to the public after being shut for four months. As festive music played, Mickey Mouse, Pluto and other Disney characters greeted the visitors - all sporting face masks - while keeping a safe distance. Earlier this month, the Disney World resort reopened in Florida. A pair of Disney parks in Tokyo also reopened on July 1. Hong Kong Disneyland was the second Disney park to reopen last month, following Shanghai Disneyland in May. But Hong Kong Disneyland was temporarily closed again yesterday to comply with a government-directed rollback of public activities in the city following an increase in Covid-19 infections. A surge of Covid-19 cases in California also prevented the planned reopening of a Disneyland park near Los Angeles on Friday, and no new reopening date has yet been set. As at other resorts, visitor numbers at Disneyland Paris will be limited, the attraction's operator said, without indicating what the maximum number was. All guests from age 11 and up are required to wear masks.