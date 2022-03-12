Diplomacy remains the only option in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine is horrific and barbaric. Yet it could still be ended with a diplomatic solution in which Russia withdraws its forces in exchange for Ukraine's neutrality. Mr Putin signalled his openness to this possibility in his recent call with French President Emmanuel Macron: "This is first and foremost about demilitarisation and neutrality of Ukraine, to ensure that Ukraine will never pose a threat to Russia." Translated into action, this could mean that Nato and Ukraine would forswear Ukraine's future membership in the alliance if Russia immediately withdraws from Ukraine and forswears future attacks.

In a diplomatic solution, no party gets everything it wants. Mr Putin would not get to restore the Russian Empire, and Ukraine would not get to join Nato. The United States would be forced to accept the limits of its power in a multipolar world (a truth that would also apply to China).