Different strategies against Covid-19

Countries and territories around the world have adopted different strategies when it comes to Covid-19. Here's a look at some of them:

Australia



PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The country has thus far pursued a zero-Covid-19 strategy, completely barring most inward travel and most states resorting to lockdowns whenever community transmission has occurred. But Prime Minister Scott Morrison has indicated that once at least 70 per cent of the adult population has been vaccinated, restrictions can be eased and widespread lockdowns avoided in the interest of the economy.

New Zealand

New Zealand has also pursued a zero-tolerance approach. It has barred most international travel and imposed lockdowns when cases within the community have occurred. With its vaccination programme making slow progress, there is little likelihood of border curbs being eased any time soon.

China



PHOTO: BLOOMBERG



China has signalled that it will continue to pursue a zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19. It uses swift lockdowns and mass testing of millions as part of its toolkit in dealing with the disease. A massive vaccination programme is set to immunise more than 80 per cent of all adults by the end of the year.

Hong Kong

Hong Kong maintains some of the world's strictest quarantine and border control measures to achieve "zero infection". The government last week reversed a decision to reduce quarantine requirements to seven days for travellers from Singapore and Japan. It has also revised upwards its risk rating for countries like the United States, Malaysia, France and Australia.

Indonesia

The country has done away with its earlier approach to the pandemic that sought to achieve herd immunity against Covid-19 amid lagging vaccination rates. It has restricted inbound travel and has only imposed partial lockdowns to tackle the disease.

Thailand



PHOTO: BLOOMBERG



Thailand has seen a spike in cases amid a sluggish vaccine roll-out. However, it has set a target to reopen the country to international tourists on Oct 14. Vaccinated travellers have already been permitted entry to Phuket under a sandbox model that seeks to ascertain how feasible reopening is.

Singapore

Singapore has maintained strict border controls and coronavirus restrictions thus far, but a successful vaccine roll-out has prompted the Republic to seek to manage the risk posed by Covid-19 through vaccine travel lanes and eased quarantine requirements. Restrictions have gradually been relaxed, with mandatory mask-wearing likely to be the last one to go.

United States



PHOTO: BLOOMBERG



With a rapid vaccine roll-out, the US has done away with lockdowns and most Covid-19 restrictions in favour of greater freedoms such as optional mask mandates. International travel is also permitted. Some states have made vaccination mandatory in order to access certain services and businesses, while others have blocked such efforts.

European Union



PHOTO: AFP



The battle against Covid-19 has shifted into a long-term, low-intensity mode as the bloc seeks to learn to live with the virus. In countries such as France, Germany and Italy, vaccination is necessary in order to dine at restaurants, or visit hospitals or other indoor venues. The EU has fully vaccinated more than 53 per cent of its population.