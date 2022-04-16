Diesel ship in distress off Tunisia risks 'environmental disaster'

The merchant ship Xelo requested entry to Tunisian waters on April 15 evening due to bad weather. PHOTO: VESSELFINDER.COM
Updated
Published
8 min ago

TUNIS (AFP) - A ship carrying diesel fuel from Egypt that ran into difficulty off Tunisia risks leaking and creating an "environmental disaster", authorities in Tunisia said on Saturday (April 16).

The merchant ship the Xelo, carrying "around 750 tonnes of diesel fuel", requested entry to Tunisian waters on Friday evening due to bad weather, the environment ministry said in a statement.

The Equatorial Guinea-flagged ship, headed from the Egyptian port of Damietta to the European island of Malta, began taking water around 7km offshore in Tunisia's southeast Gulf of Gabes and the engine room was engulfed.

Tunisian authorities evacuated the seven-member crew from the ship, which "risks leaking", the ministry said.

The defence, interior, transport and customs ministries were working to avoid "a marine environmental disaster in the region and limit its impact", the environment ministry said, adding the situation was "under control".

AFP was unable to reach a spokesman for further details.

The environment ministry said the ship's situation was "alarming" and that it had put in place an "urgent national intervention plan" to avoid a disaster.

More On This Topic
Fuel sold to ships in S'pore likely contaminated due to blending of cheap crude from Venezuela
Partying ship captain convicted over Mauritius oil spill

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top