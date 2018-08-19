Did Trump fund-raiser offer to drop 1MDB case?

WASHINGTON • The US Justice Department is investigating whether long-time Republican fund-raiser Elliott Broidy sought to sell his influence with the Trump administration by offering to deliver US government actions for foreign officials in exchange for tens of millions of dollars, according to three people familiar with the probe.

As part of the investigation, prosecutors are scrutinising a plan that Mr Broidy allegedly developed to persuade the Trump government to extradite a Chinese dissident back to his home country, a move sought by Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to two of the people.

They also are investigating claims that Mr Broidy sought US$75 million (S$103 million) from Malaysian businessman Jho Low if the Justice Department ended its investigation of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), the country's state investment fund.

Mr Low, whose full name is Low Taek Jho, has been identified by investigators in Malaysia and the United States as a key figure in the 1MDB case involving the embezzlement of billions of dollars.

Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak faces criminal charges over payments from a 1MDB subsidiary into his personal accounts.

A US Justice Department spokesman declined to comment on investigations.

Mr Christopher Clark, an attorney for Mr Broidy, said in a statement: "Elliott Broidy has never agreed to work for, been retained by nor been compensated by any foreign government for any interaction with the United States government, ever. Any implication to the contrary is a lie."

Mr Broidy's alleged activities were detailed in news reports by the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times earlier this year that cited hacked e-mails.

The Los Angeles-based venture capitalist, who served as top fund-raiser for the Republican Party and President Donald Trump, has said that allegations against him are an effort by his enemies to smear him.

Mr Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for Mr Trump, said he had no knowledge of any request for records related to Mr Broidy.

The White House referred a request for comment to the Republican National Committee, which declined to comment.

In recent weeks, prosecutors with the Justice Department's public integrity section - which examines possible political and government corruption - have sought documents related to Mr Broidy's business dealings.

Among the information sought by investigators are details about Mr Broidy's work on behalf of and interactions with the Chinese and Malaysian officials, according to two people familiar with the document requests.

White House officials did not respond to requests for comment.

WASHINGTON POST, REUTERS