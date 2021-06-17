'Diamond' rush grips South African village

Above: A man using a pickaxe to dig the ground in KwaHlathi in hope of finding diamonds on Monday. More than 1,000 fortune seekers have flocked to the village near Ladysmith in South Africa, spurred by images on social media showing people celebrating finding what they believe to be the precious rock. Although experts do not rule out the possibility they are genuine diamonds, they consider this highly unlikely. South Africa's Department of Energy and Mines said it would send a team of experts to collect samples for analysis.

PHOTOS: REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE