Device on suspect's body a hoax: Police

LONDON • Armed police burst into restaurants in the Borough Market area at London Bridge and urged diners to leave as fast as possible.

They shouted "Out, out, out" to diners at the Black and Blue bar.

Diners walked out of the bar with their hands on their heads.

Nearby, police shouted to pedestrians to "run".

The incident yesterday afternoon, in which a police officer shot a man and several people were stabbed in a terror-related incident, unfolded just metres from the scene of a terrorist attack during the 2017 general election campaign.

Metropolitan Police said they were called to a stabbing and had detained a man on premises near London Bridge.

Armed officers closed off the famous landmark and evacuated passers-by from the surrounding area. Sky News reported five casualties in the incident, citing police sources.

Speaking to the BBC, Ms Karen Bosch said: "I was on the bus coming south-bound over London Bridge. We had just pulled away from the bus stop when the bus came to a sudden stop, because there were people running across the bridge into the road, sort of looking over their shoulders and filming behind them.

"It looked like there was a fight going on... people tussling with each other. And then you realise it was police wrestling with one tall bearded man.

"I had my baby with me, so I moved her behind the stairwell to be safe. Then there was two shots or two loud pops, I think they were gunshots.

"And then the guy was lying on the floor. He then pulled his coat back, which showed that he had some sort of vest underneath - whether it was a stab vest or some sort of explosive vest. The police then really quickly moved backwards."

Scotland Yard's Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu later said the police believed the vest was a hoax suicide vest. "A male suspect was shot by specialist armed officers from the City of London police, and I can confirm that this suspect died at the scene.

"We believe a device that was strapped to the body of the suspect is a hoax explosive device."

On the north bank of the River Thames, police officers shouted to pedestrians to move back from the bridge 100m, and then urged them to take shelter in any nearby building.

One video posted on social media showed two men struggling on the bridge before police pulled a man in civilian clothes off a black-clad man on the ground.

Shots then rang out. Other images showed police, guns drawn, pointing at a figure on the ground in the distance.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was on his way back to Downing Street to receive updates, said in a statement: "I'm being kept updated on the incident at London Bridge and want to thank the police and all emergency services for their immediate response."

