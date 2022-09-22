Developing nations to be hit hard as rising obesity takes toll on GDP: Study

NEW YORK - Rising levels of obesity are set to cost the world economy 3.3 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2060, slowing development in lower-income countries and making it hard for people to lead healthy lives, according to a new study published on Wednesday.

The peer-reviewed paper, published in BMJ Global Health, provides the first country-by-country estimate of the economic impacts of obesity, a major driver of other non-communicable diseases such as cancer, diabetes and heart conditions.

It includes projections for the numbers of people in each country who are overweight or obese - defined as a body mass index in adults greater than 25 or equal to 30.

"Globally, nearly two in three adults are now living with overweight and obesity. And we project that will be three in four adults by 2060," lead author Rachel Nugent told reporters at a briefing on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly.

The conditions currently cost 2.2 per cent of global GDP, and the biggest increases are expected to be seen in lower-resourced countries.

China, the United States and India are projected to experience the highest impact in absolute terms - costing the countries US$10 trillion (S$14.1 trillion), US$2.5 trillion and US$850 billion, respectively.

Population and economic growth are the primary drivers of obesity prevalence.

As countries increase their incomes, they experience changes in diet to highly processed foods, said Dr Nugent, vice-president of non-communicable diseases at non-profit research firm RTI International.

Dr Francesco Branca of the World Health Organisation said there were a number of ways to respond to the obesity epidemic and avoid the worst outcomes.

"Have policies that, for example, shape the pricing of food, so the foods which are contributing most to obesity - such as drinks or foods high in fat and sugars - need to be priced higher," he said.

The report stressed that the economic costs of overweight and obesity "are not attributable to individual behaviour" but rather are a consequence of social and commercial priorities shaping environments. Therefore, responsibility for tackling the issues lies with those in power.

AFP