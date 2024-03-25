Detained Binance executive escapes custody in Nigeria, national security adviser says

ABUJA - A Binance executive who had been detained in Nigeria has escaped custody, the president's adviser on national security said on Monday.

Nadeem Anjarwalla, a British-Kenyan who is Binance's regional manager for Africa, a suspect in the ongoing criminal probe into the activities of Binance in Nigeria escaped from lawful custody on Friday, the security adviser's office said in a statement.

It added that Nigeria's security agencies are working with Interpol for an international arrest warrant on Anjarwalla.

Binance said earlier that it was aware that Anjarwalla, who is the company's regional manager for Africa, was no longer under Nigerian custody and that the company was working with authorities to resolve the issue. REUTERS