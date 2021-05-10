Destruction of Amazon rising in Brazil

BRASILIA • Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest rose 43 per cent in April from the same month a year ago, preliminary government data showed, the second consecutive monthly rise as destruction picked up ahead of the annual burning season.

In the first four months of this year, deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon totalled 1,157 sq km, an area nearly the size of Los Angeles and down 4 per cent from a year earlier, according to national space research agency INPE.

Brazil is under intense international pressure, led by the United States, to rein in destruction of the world's largest tropical rainforest, critical in curbing catastrophic climate change because of the vast amount of greenhouse gas absorbed.

At a leaders summit last month organised by the US, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro committed to increase funding for environmental enforcement and end deforestation by 2030.

But US President Joe Biden's administration, which is in talks to possibly fund Brazilian conservation efforts, says it expects immediate action to reduce deforestation this year.

Illegal logging and forest fires have soared since Mr Bolsonaro took office in 2019, with deforestation hitting a 12-year high in 2020, government data showed.

Mr Bolsonaro's press representatives referred questions to the Vice-President's office.

The vice-presidency said in a statement that the data was designed to help the authorities rapidly respond to deforestation, adding that comparing single months from different years was not appropriate and only longer-term comparisons should be made.

