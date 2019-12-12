Democrats, White House conclude new US-Mexico-Canada trade deal

WASHINGTON • House Democrats and the White House announced a deal on a modified North American trade pact, handing United States President Donald Trump a major Capitol Hill win on Tuesday - the same day impeachment charges were announced against him. Both sides hailed the deal as a win for American workers.

They said the revamped US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) was a significant improvement from the original North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta), with Democrats crowing about winning stronger provisions on enforcing the agreement while Republicans said it will help keep the economy humming along.

"There is no question of course that this trade agreement is much better than Nafta," Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, adding that the pact is "infinitely better than what was initially proposed by the administration".

Mr Trump said the revamped trade pact will "be great" for the US.

"It will be the best and most important trade deal ever made by the USA. Good for everybody - Farmers, Manufacturers, Energy, Unions - tremendous support. Importantly, we will finally end our Country's worst Trade Deal, Nafta!" he said in a tweet.

The trade pact is Mr Trump's top Capitol Hill priority, along with funding for his long-sought border fence.

In Mexico City, Mr Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland joined Mexican officials to sign the updated version of the USMCA, at a ceremony in Mexico City's centuries-old National Palace.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard congratulated the negotiators for reaching a second set of agreements to answer US concerns about labour rights in Mexico, and regional content. "Mission accomplished!" Mr Ebrard told the gathered officials.

Mr Lighthizer praised the joint work of the Trump administration, Democrats, business and labour leaders to reach an agreement, calling it "nothing short of a miracle that we have all come together".

"This is a win-win-win agreement which will provide stability for working people in all three countries for years to come," Ms Freeland said. "That is no small thing."

Nafta eliminated most tariffs and other trade barriers involving the US, Mexico and Canada.

Critics, including Mr Trump, labour unions and many Democratic lawmakers, branded the pact a job killer for the US because it encouraged factories to move south of the border, capitalise on low-wage Mexican workers and ship products back to the US duty-free.

Weeks of going back and forth, closely monitored by Democratic labour allies such as the American Federation of Labour and Congress of Industrial Organisations, have brought the two sides together.

Ms Pelosi is a long-time free trade advocate and supported the original Nafta in 1994. Mr Trump has accused Ms Pelosi of being incapable of passing the agreement because she is too wrapped up in impeachment.

The pact contains provisions designed to nudge manufacturing back to the US. For example, it requires that 40 per cent to 45 per cent of cars eventually be made in countries that pay autoworkers at least US$16 (S$22) an hour - that is, in the US and Canada and not in Mexico.

But Ms Pelosi lost out in a bid to repeal the so-called Section 230, a provision in a 1996 law that gives social media companies like Facebook broad immunity from lawsuits over the content they publish on their platforms.

Republican Senator Pat Toomey said Democrats had outmanoeuvred the administration, an assessment that Ms Pelosi shared. "We ate their lunch," Ms Pelosi told her Democratic colleagues in a closed-door meeting, according to an aide in the room.

