Democratic socialist Melat Kiros defeats incumbent Diana DeGette in Colorado House primary

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Melat Kiros, Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives from Colorado's 1st Congressional District, meets with members of Washington, D.C.'s Ethiopian diaspora during an event at Punch Bowl Social in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., March 15, 2026. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

June 30 - Democratic socialist Melat Kiros defeated 15-term U.S. Representative Diana DeGette on Tuesday in the Democratic primary in a Denver-area district, according to U.S. media projections, the latest victory of an insurgent leftist over an establishment Democrat.

Kiros, a 29-year-old former attorney who was fired after refusing to remove a controversial post that criticized law firms for their stance on Israel and Palestine, has called Israel’s actions in Gaza genocide.

The race was called by multiple media outlets with 78% of the vote counted, with Kiros carrying a nearly 7,000-vote lead over DeGette.

Kiros, who moved to the U.S. from Ethiopia as a baby, faced controversy over her criticism of Democrats who support Israel and her alliance with socialist political commentator Hasan Piker, whose rhetoric critics have described as offensive and crude. She is favored to win November's election in the overwhelmingly Democratic district.

Kiros is the latest democratic socialist to oust an incumbent this summer. In New York City, three candidates with ties to the Democratic Socialists of America and endorsed by Mayor Zohran Mamdani won their primaries. REUTERS