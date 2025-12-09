Democrat favored to win Miami mayor race in latest test of US voter sentiment

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: A general view of Downtown with the Ferris wheel at Bayside Marketplace, in Miami, Florida, U.S., June 18, 2022. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Dec 9 - Democrats, flush from a flurry of election victories last month, are favored to win the mayor's race in Miami for the first time in nearly 30 years, with Tuesday's runoff vote closely watched as a test of voter ‍mood in ​President Donald Trump's stronghold of Florida.

Eileen Higgins, 61, a former Miami-Dade County ‍commissioner, easily led a crowded field of candidates in last month's race with 36% of the vote.

That was short of the majority needed ​to win outright ​but well ahead of Republican Emilio Gonzalez, a former Miami city manager and retired U.S. Army colonel, who garnered 20%. Another Democrat, Ken Russell, a former city commissioner, finished in third place with 18%.

A victory for Higgins would ‍be the first Democratic win since 1997, when Xavier Suarez, father of the outgoing incumbent mayor, Francis Suarez, a Republican, ​was last elected.

It would also make her the first ⁠woman and first non-Hispanic candidate elected mayor of Hispanic-majority Miami, a city of roughly 487,000 people that is part of the larger Miami-Dade metropolitan area.

Miami results in November suggested that support for Trump has softened in Miami-Dade County, where many historically left-leaning Hispanic voters moved to Trump's camp ​last year - as they did nationally - helping him amass 55% of Miami-Dade's vote in the 2024 presidential race, according to the Miami Herald.

Neither Higgins ‌nor Gonzalez started out running an overtly partisan campaign, ​but the result is likely to serve as a year-end barometer of voter sentiment ahead of the 2026 congressional midterm elections.

Their contest took on greater national overtones in the aftermath of Democrats' decisive triumphs in a slew of off-year elections last month, including the New Jersey and Virginia gubernatorial races, New York City's mayoral election and a redistricting referendum in California.

Then Trump weighed in on November 17 to publicly endorse Gonzalez on Truth Social, urging Miami voters: "GET OUT AND VOTE FOR EMILIO - HE WILL NEVER ‍LET YOU DOWN!"

"He's nationalized it, he's essentially made it a referendum on him in his own backyard, with ​his own party, with a constituency that he was laying claim to as the new part of the MAGA coalition," political consultant Mike Madrid ​told the Herald following Trump's endorsement of Gonzalez.

Madrid tracks Latino voting trends and also ‌co-founded the Republican anti-Trump Lincoln Project.

The Democratic National Committee has since thrown its support behind Higgins, as have former U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and U.S. Senator Ruben Gallego ‌of Arizona. REUTERS