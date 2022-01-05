Deforestation in Brazil's Cerrado savannah at highest level since 2015

SAO PAULO • Deforestation last year rose to the highest level since 2015 in Brazil's Cerrado, prompting scientists to raise the alarm over the state of the world's most species-rich savannah, a major carbon sink that helps to stave off climate change.

The Cerrado, spread across several states of Brazil, is one of the world's largest savannahs. It is often called an "upside-down forest" because of the deep roots that its plants sink into the ground to survive droughts and fires.

Destruction of these trees, grasses and other plants in the Cerrado is a major source of Brazil's greenhouse gas emissions, although it is far less densely forested than the more famous Amazon rainforest that it borders.

Deforestation and other clearances of native vegetation in the Cerrado rose 8 per cent to 8,531 sq km in the 12 months through July, Brazil's official period for measuring deforestation, according to national space research agency Inpe.

That is more than 10 times the size of New York City's land area of 783.8 sq km.

"It's extremely worrying," said ecologist Mercedes Bustamante at the University of Brasilia.

The added destruction is particularly concerning, scientists say, when considering that roughly half of the Cerrado has been destroyed since the 1970s, mostly for farming and ranching.

"You're transforming thousands of square kilometres annually," said geographer Manuel Ferreira at the Federal University of Goias. "Few other places on earth have seen that rapid a transformation."

Dr Ferreira said that new plant and animal species are regularly being found in the Cerrado and that many are probably being eradicated before they can be studied.

After falling from highs in the early 2000s, deforestation in the Cerrado has been creeping up again since right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro took office in 2019, calling for more farming and development in sensitive ecosystems. Last month, a Brazilian soya lobby group said that data showed farmers were increasingly using previously cleared land in the Cerrado rather than deforesting wholly new areas to plant the cash crop.

Professor Bustamante and other scientists blame Mr Bolsonaro for encouraging deforestation with his pro-development rhetoric and for rolling back environmental enforcement.

Mr Bolsonaro has previously defended his policies as a means to lift the interior of the country out of poverty and said Brazil has preserved far more of its territory than Europe or the United States.

"Deforestation is the most naked and raw indicator of the terrible environmental policy of this government," said Dr Ane Alencar, the science director at the non-profit Amazon Environmental Research Institute.

REUTERS