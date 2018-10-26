Deepen military links to build trust: Eng Hen

Military leaders around the world must forge bonds, as these ties are essential in de-escalating tensions, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said at a security conference in Beijing.

Speaking at the 8th Xiangshan Forum, he said China should continue and step up its engagement of others, and help shape the regional security architecture. Military ties and cooperation can be an "institutional ballast" to help deal with thorny bilateral issues, he added.

Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe had made a similar call to the annual security forum, urging countries to work with China to deepen security cooperation.

