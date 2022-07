LONDON • Most climate action centres on getting rid of carbon dioxide (CO2). Energy Dome, an Italian start-up, wants to put it to use.

Its "CO2 batteries" will store the gas under high pressure when electricity is plentiful; when electricity is needed, the stored gas will be run through a turbine to generate some. The advantage of using CO2 is that it can take on a dense sort-of-liquid form at room temperature; similar systems using other gases need low temperatures.