Death toll from rains in Brazil's south reaches 143, govt announces emergency spending

View of a cemetery destroyed after floods in Mucum, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil May 11, 2024. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Casiano Baldasso cleans his house that was partially destroyed after the floods in Mucum, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil May 11, 2024. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
A dead pig is seen in a tree after floods in Roca Sales, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil May 11, 2024. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
People help to clean houses partially destroyed after floods in Mucum, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil May 11, 2024. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Updated
May 12, 2024, 10:06 PM
Published
May 12, 2024, 09:57 PM

RIO DE JANEIRO - The death toll from heavy rains in Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul state rose to 143, the local civil defense government body said on Sunday, up from 136 in the previous day, while another 125 people remain unaccounted for.

On Saturday evening the government announced around 12.1 billion reais ($2.34 billion) in emergency spending to deal with the crisis that has displaced more than 537,000 people in the state, out of a population of around 10.9 million.

With this new money, more than 60 billion reais in federal funds has already been made available to the state, said the federal government in a statement on Saturday.

More rain is expected for Sunday, filling rivers that were already full or overflowing, weather forecaster Metsul said on Saturday evening.

The state is at a geographical meeting point between tropical and polar atmospheres, which has created a weather pattern with periods of intense rains or drought.

Local scientists believe the pattern has been intensifying due to climate change. REUTERS

