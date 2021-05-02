Deadly stampede in Israel followed years of warnings

MOUNT MERON (Israel) • The man underneath Mr Avraham Nivin was already limp and lifeless. The men above him were thrashing and flailing. The men to his sides were screaming for help and struggling to breathe.

Crushed in the middle of these limbs and torsos - his legs trapped, his shoes and glasses lost in the melee, his body perpendicular to the floor - was Mr Nivin himself.

"It was an indescribable disaster," said the 21-year-old electronics salesman on Friday. "I thought I was looking death in the face."

He survived, but 45 others did not - turning a night that began as a pilgrimage for tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews, and a joyous return to something approaching post-pandemic normality, into one of the deadliest peacetime tragedies in Israeli history.

The victims included two pairs of brothers, the youngest of whom was nine.

By Friday night, the deadly stampede had prompted a surge of soul-searching about religious-secular tensions, the resistance to state authority displayed by some ultra-Orthodox Israelis and, above all, questions of blame, responsibility and negligence.

For more than a decade, there have been concerns and warnings that the religious site on Mount Meron in northern Israel was not equipped to handle the number of pilgrims who flock there each year to commemorate the death of a revered second-century rabbi.

In 2008 and 2011, reports by the state comptroller, a government watchdog, warned of the potential for calamity in the area.

The leader of the regional government said he tried to close it at least three times. In 2013, the regional police chief warned in an official investigation of the possibility of a lethal stampede. And in 2018, a prominent ultra-Orthodox journalist called it a death trap.

And yet the government authorised this year's event, raising questions about its culpability and whether its reliance on ultra-Orthodox political parties for survival had trumped concerns for public safety.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to conduct "a thorough, serious and deep investigation to ensure such a disaster does not happen again". On a visit to the site, he called for today to be a national day of mourning.

Israel, meanwhile, prepared to bury more victims of the stampede yesterday. Funerals were expected to be held after sunset which ends the Sabbath, the Jewish day of rest. Some funerals had already taken place on Friday, just hours after the overnight disaster.

"This is an enormous thing that will be remembered for many years to come," said Mr Gedalia Guttentag, an editor at Mishpacha, a leading Haredi magazine. "We are just seeing the beginning of what it means."

In a cruel irony, the Lag b'Omer holiday celebrates the end of a plague that killed thousands of Talmudic students at the time of Rabbi Bar Yochai.

Officials had warned that overcrowding could lead to a spike in Covid-19 infections, and authorised only 10,000 to attend the religious event, but about 100,000 people showed up.

The disaster has largely united the country in shock and grief. Across the nation, they lined up to donate blood for the injured. They cancelled parties and cultural events. Arab residents of the Galilee came to aid the survivors.

Among the victims was 38-year-old Elazar Goldberg. "Ask up there that God protects your children," his father said, as his son was laid to rest in Jerusalem.

