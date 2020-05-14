Deadly attack on maternity hospital in Kabul

A bullet-riddled window at the scene of an attack at a Doctors Without Borders hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Tuesday. In a brazen daylight assault, three gunmen stormed the maternity hospital as parents took infants and children there for appointments. The attackers were eventually killed in a lengthy clearance operation, during which heavily armed Afghan security forces carried babies from the scene - at least one baby was seen wrapped in a blood-soaked blanket. Afghanistan's Deputy Health Minister Waheed Majroh said at least 24 people were killed in the hospital attack and another 16 wounded. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far, but President Ashraf Ghani has blamed militants from the Taleban and the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS). The attack was followed by a blast at a funeral in the country's restive east. A suicide attacker blew himself up in the middle of the funeral ceremony for a police commander in Nangarhar province. Provincial health ministry spokesman Zaher Adel said 32 people were killed in the bomb attack and another 132 wounded. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the bombing. After the attacks, Mr Ghani ordered Afghan forces to resume strikes against the Taleban. The Taleban responded by warning it was "fully prepared" to counter Afghan forces.