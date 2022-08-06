Danger that Myanmar could 'slide into civil war'

PHNOM PENH • There is a real danger that the political crisis in Myanmar could turn into a civil war, given how there has been no progress on peace plans that the country had agreed to with Asean, said Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan yesterday.

"I have to be very frank. It's very dire. I think there is a real danger that the coup is sliding into a civil war. There's been no progress on the Asean Five-Point Consensus," Dr Balakrishnan said.

The consensus was drawn up in April last year to bring an end to the chaos following the February 2021 military coup that has killed more than 2,000 people.

Speaking to Singapore reporters at the end of the 55th Asean Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) and related meetings, Dr Balakrishnan said Myanmar executed four activists last month despite appeals by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, in his capacity as Asean chair, and Asean Special Envoy on Myanmar Prak Sokhonn.

"The timing - the recent executions, or even the earlier bombing by the Tatmadaw (armed forces) - so soon after PM Hun Sen visits Myanmar, the special envoy goes to Myanmar, reflects, actually, the high level of cynicism or even outright disrespect for the role of Asean," said Dr Balakrishnan.

In the joint communique released after the AMM, the foreign ministers had proposed that its leaders, at their summit in Cambodia in November, take stock of the military junta's progress in implementing the consensus, in order to decide the best way forward.

"We can't interfere, but if they do not see that there is value in dialogue, national reconciliation and making use of Asean's good offices, then I'm afraid it's a very dire situation," Dr Balakrishnan said of the Myanmar junta. "How long will this go on for? I've heard estimates - four years to 20 years. I don't know, but I'm pessimistic."

Asked how Asean would define and measure progress in the coming months, he said the ministers were formulating some options that he was not at liberty to share.

"Let's not jump the gun, because if, for instance, in the remaining few months, they actually stop the violence, engage across the political spectrum, give access to our special envoy... those will be positive steps," he added.

"I remain pessimistic about what additional pressure would do for the Tatmadaw's thinking. In the end, they have to see that this is a dead end, and the only way the country can move forward is by national reconciliation."

Hariz Baharudin