Dakar Rally raises a storm in Saudi desert

The third stage of the 12-part Dakar Rally kicked off in Saudi Arabia yesterday.

Each stage of the event stretches several hundred kilometres.

The complete route takes racers on a round trip across the desert in Saudi Arabia, with the start and finish in the city of Jeddah.

The annual off-road rally, which is open to both amateurs and professionals, features various types of vehicles such as motorcycles, quad bikes, trucks and cars.

The vehicles are usually heavily modified or even purpose-built to make them suitable for the rally's harsh environment.

This year's event started last Saturday and runs until Jan 15.