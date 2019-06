Fishing boats anchored near the Arabian Sea coast as Cyclone Vayu was about to land in India on Thursday. Although Western India was hit by high winds and heavy rains, the cyclone veered away instead into the Arabian Sea late on Thursday. Cyclone Vayu, classified as a very severe cyclonic storm, moved north-northwest at night over the Arabian Sea, and was about 110km from the coast of Gujarat state. The authorities in Gujarat have evacuated more than 285,000 people as a precaution.