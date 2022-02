Cyclone Batsirai hit Madagascar hard after it made landfall late last Saturday on the Indian Ocean island's east coast, bringing heavy rain and winds of 165kmh, causing flooding (above) and widespread damage to structures, including houses (left). The cyclone killed 20 people, displaced 55,000, and devastated the country's agricultural heartland before sweeping out yesterday. The United Nations children's agency Unicef warned that many of the cyclone's victims are likely to be children, who make up more than 50 per cent of Madagascar's population, Agence France-Presse reported. The UN warned of a worsening humanitarian crisis on the island as the latest extreme weather event comes during a severe drought in the south that has already plunged more than a million people into acute malnutrition.