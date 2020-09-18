Cycling to new heights

People dressed as riders were suspended from cable car cabins for a performance before the start of the 17th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race on Wednesday.

Described as the "queen stage" of the race, it covered a distance of more than 170km from Grenoble to Meribel Col de la Loze, France.

The 107th Tour de France - delayed for more than two months owing to the coronavirus pandemic - began in Nice on Aug 29, as 22 teams of riders started their journey through central and southern France in 20 stages. The entire tour covers a distance of 3,484km and will conclude in Paris on Sunday.