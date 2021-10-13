Cut emissions faster, health sector urges

Almost 4,000 individuals and groups from the global healthcare sector have signed a letter urging governments to safeguard their people's health by taking bolder action to cut carbon emissions.

Signatories to the Healthy Climate Prescription letter include the Singapore Paediatric Association, and Third Spacing, a podcast run by local healthcare students.

The open letter aims to galvanise greater climate action from nations before they gather in Glasgow in Scotland for the United Nations climate change conference, which kicks off on Oct 31.

It aims to finalise details that will help nations implement the 2015 Paris Agreement. Under the deal, nations aim to limit global warming to well below 2 deg C, preferably to 1.5 deg C, compared with pre-industrial levels. This threshold will help prevent the harshest climate change impacts.

"The climate crisis is the single biggest health threat facing humanity," the letter says. "As health professionals and health workers, we recognise our ethical obligation to speak out about this rapidly growing crisis that could be far more catastrophic and enduring than the Covid-19 pandemic."

Hospitals, clinics and communities worldwide have been responding to the health harms caused by climate change, the letter says. People are suffering from air pollution from forest fires, harmful agricultural burning practices and the burning of fossil fuels - the key driver of climate change.

Changes in weather patterns are also causing a rise in food-borne, water-borne and vector-borne diseases such as dengue fever.

Increasingly frequent extreme weather events, including heatwaves, storms and floods, are also taking the lives of thousands, disrupting the lives of millions more and affecting healthcare facilities.

Said the signatories: "This year alone, major climate change-related health disasters occurred in China, India, Pakistan, Vietnam, Canada, Germany, Belgium and many other nations."

Climate change can disrupt food production and lead to hunger and malnutrition, while rising sea levels can destroy homes.

The signatories added: "Climate change impacts are taking a serious toll on people's mental health, causing post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety, and worsening existing conditions."

The open letter comes alongside a new report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) outlining the intimate links between the environment and human health.

The WHO COP26 Special Report On Climate Change And Health establishes the inseparable links between climate and health, and highlights 10 priorities for safeguarding the health of people and the planet. They include protecting and restoring nature, financing the green recovery, and creating energy systems that protect and improve climate and health.

The report highlights actions governments can take to achieve these goals, such as by phasing out fossil fuels and internal combustion engines in vehicles, investing in clean energy, and committing to protecting at least 30 per cent of the land and sea by 2030.

"WHO calls on all countries to commit to decisive action at COP26 to limit global warming to 1.5 deg C... because it's in our own interests," said the organisation's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.