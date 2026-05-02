Cuba's Raul Castro joins May Day march as tensions simmer with US

HAVANA, May 1 - Ninety-four-year-old former leader Raul Castro joined thousands of Cubans in an International Workers' Day march on Friday that passed through the capital of Havana's waterfront and by the U.S. embassy as tensions between the nations reach near-unprecedented levels.

Washington has repeatedly suggested that it could take military action against the communist-run Caribbean island and since January has imposed an oil blockade, forcing authorities to ration key services and the U.N. to warn of a humanitarian crisis.

Even as the May Day festivities took place, White House officials told Reuters that President Donald Trump was broadening sanctions against Cuba's government to target people, entities and affiliates that support its security apparatus.

Castro, the brother of Fidel Castro who handed over the presidency in 2018, was presented with a book containing over 6 million Cuban signatures - nearly two-thirds of the population - demonstrating popular will to defend the country from a possible direct military attack from the U.S.

"Today Cuba demonstrated once again that this people does not give up, and that we will defend our homeland tooth and nail, even though we want peace," said Milagros Morales, 34, a Havana resident who took part in the march.

This year's march was somewhat scaled back, with the government unable to provide the transportation and special routes it typically organizes due to the U.S. oil blockade, but authorities still counted over half a million people in Havana.

While delegations from the U.S. and Cuba engaged in talks on the Caribbean island this month as the U.S. pushes Cuba to reform its economy, an agreement has yet to be announced.

Castro's son Alejandro Castro, and his grandson Raul Rodriguez have been in talks with U.S. officials, according to several media reports, suggesting the prominent role the family still plays politically despite Castro's retirement.

Castro appeared tired during the march, where he walked in military uniform accompanied by President Miguel Diaz-Canel and other officials waving flags under the hot Caribbean sun, and had to sit down suddenly during the ceremony. REUTERS