Cuba starts vaccinating children from as young as two years old

HAVANA • Cuba has become the world's first country to vaccinate children from the age of two against Covid-19, using domestic jabs not recognised by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The communist island of 11.2 million people aims to inoculate all its children before reopening schools that have been closed for the most part since March last year.

The new school year started on Monday, but from home via TV programmes, as most Cuban homes do not have Internet access.

Having completed clinical trials on minors with its Abdala and Soberana vaccines, Cuba kicked off its inoculation campaign for children last Friday, starting with those 12 and older.

On Monday, it started distributing jabs in the two-11 age group in the central province of Cienfuegos.

Several other countries are vaccinating children from the age of 12, and some are conducting trials in younger kids.

Countries such as China, the United Arab Emirates and Venezuela have announced they plan to vaccinate younger children, but Cuba is the first to do so.

Chile on Monday approved the Chinese Sinovac vaccines for children aged between six and 12.

Previously, only Pfizer had obtained approval in Chile to use its vaccine on those aged 12 to 17. "We will plan to start vaccinating those younger than 12 sometime in September," Health Undersecretary Paula Daza said.

The Cuban vaccines, the first developed in Latin America, have not undergone international, scientific peer review. They are based on recombinant protein technology - the same used by the US' Novavax and France's Sanofi jabs also awaiting WHO approval.

Unlike many other shots in use, recombinant vaccines do not require extreme refrigeration.

Cuba has suffered an explosion in coronavirus infections in recent months, putting pressure on its health system.

Of the 5,700 coronavirus deaths the country recorded since the outbreak started, nearly half were in the past month alone, as were almost a third of all reported cases.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, BLOOMBERG