Cruising out of control

A cruise ship collided with a dock and a tourist boat in Venice yesterday, injuring four people, the local port authority said. MSC Cruises said the 2,679-passenger Opera, a 54m-tall and 275m-long liner which dwarfed the Venice skyline, was approaching a terminal on the Giudecca canal when it hit the dock and a nearby ferry after a technical problem. Emergency workers said the cruise ship appeared to have lost control after a steel cable that tied it to a tugboat snapped. The safety of big ships in European cities has been highlighted by a crash last week of a cruise liner with a pleasure boat on the Danube in Budapest, killing seven people and leaving 21 missing, presumed dead.