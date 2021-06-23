CPTPP: One of the largest free trade agreements in the world

1 WHAT IS THE CPTPP?

The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) is a free trade agreement involving 11 countries, and one of the largest of its kind in the world.

The countries in the club are Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam; all of whom are also members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation.

These countries together account for some 500 million of the world's population and generate a combined 13.5 per cent of the global economy.

2 WHY DOES IT MATTER?

One key benefit of the CPTPP is that the agreement grants its members greater access to one another's markets.

The agreement includes a pledge to either scrap or reduce a vast majority of import tariffs among member countries, and holds them to certain production standards and trading regulations.

Manufacturers can also receive preferential treatment for their products if 70 per cent of their components are sourced from any of the participating countries.

3 WHAT OTHER COUNTRIES MAY BE KEEN TO JOIN THE CLUB?

In February, Britain became the first non-founding member of the CPTPP to apply to join.

If successful, it would be the second largest economy in the bloc, after Japan.

Within Asia, countries such as China, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines have reportedly also expressed an interest in joining the club, as has the United States.

If they do, their membership would further expand the economic clout of the grouping, rendering the CPTPP an increasingly significant addition to the regional and global trade systems.

4 HOW DID THE CPTPP COME ABOUT?

The CPTPP was created after its predecessor, the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), became defunct following the withdrawal of the US under former president Donald Trump before it even entered into force.

All other TPP signatories agreed to revive the agreement, which was then named the CPTPP. The new agreement was concluded on Jan 23, 2018, in Tokyo, Japan, and signed on March 8 that year in Santiago, Chile.

Singapore ratified the CPTPP on July 19, 2018, becoming the third nation to do so after Mexico and Japan.