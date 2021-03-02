Covid-19 vaccine acceptance up in 6 major countries

PARIS/LONDON • Willingness to get a Covid-19 vaccine is on the rise compared with last year, a survey of six industrialised countries published yesterday showed.

More people in Britain, the United States and even vaccine-sceptical France now accept the idea of getting a jab, international consultancy Kekst CNC said in the survey conducted last month.

The review also covered Germany, Japan and Sweden where a similar trend was clear.

"As vaccine roll-outs commence, higher numbers of people in all countries say they would take the vaccine," the study said.

The highest percentage was in Britain with 89 per cent of those questioned in favour of being inoculated, up from 70 per cent in December.

In Sweden, the rate was 76 per cent against 53 per cent, in Germany 73 per cent against 63 per cent, in the US 64 per cent versus 58 per cent, and in Japan 64 per cent versus 50 per cent.

France was the country in the survey with the least enthusiasm at 59 per cent, but favourable opinions about vaccines were still sharply up from the 40 per cent level seen in December.

Some people were, meanwhile, highly critical of the vaccine rollout in their country.

While 76 per cent of Britons surveyed felt their government had got the roll-out speed "about right", that percentage fell to 32 per cent in the US, 28 per cent in Germany and Japan, 22 per cent in France and 20 per cent in Sweden.

People in the six countries judged that Israel and Britain had done the world's best jobs with their vaccination campaigns.

Meanwhile, a single-shot vaccine by US drugmaker Johnson & Johnson (J&J) is likely to be approved for use in the European Union early this month, a French minister said on Sunday.

The shot was cleared for emergency use in the US on Saturday, becoming the third available vaccine there.

The single-shot vaccine is highly effective in preventing severe Covid-19, including against newer variants, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said before giving it the green light.

French Industry Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher told France 3 television that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) was also evaluating information transmitted by the US pharmaceutical company.

France has so far vaccinated 1.5 million people, the minister said.

By June, all 15 million people belonging to the country's most vulnerable population segments will have been inoculated, she added, acknowledging, however, that reaching that target might require a faster roll-out.

In large clinical trials, the J&J vaccine's efficacy against severe disease was 85.9 per cent in the US, 81.7 per cent in South Africa, and 87.6 per cent in Brazil.

The J&J shot appears less protective than Pfizer's and Moderna's two-shot regimens, which both have an efficacy of around 95 per cent against all forms of Covid-19.

Britain announced on Sunday that it had given more than 20 million people at least one dose of a vaccine, with the rapid roll-out providing hope in the country with Europe's highest death toll.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock made the announcement in a video on Twitter, saying: "I'm absolutely delighted that over 20 million people have now been vaccinated."

In the middle of last month, Britain met a government target of 15 million of the most vulnerable people receiving their first doses.

The government has said it plans to offer a first jab to the whole adult population by the end of July.

The British vaccination programme has proceeded quickly since its start in early December, when it became the first country in the world to begin mass inoculation with a vaccine that had undergone a full trial.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

