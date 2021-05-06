Covid-19 scare at London meeting after Indian delegates test positive

LONDON • The Group of Seven foreign ministers' meeting in London was hit by a Covid-19 scare when India's foreign minister and his entire team said they were self-isolating after two delegation members tested positive.

India is attending the G-7 as a guest and had been due to take part in meetings on Tuesday evening and yesterday.

"Was made aware yesterday evening of exposure to possible Covid positive cases," Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Twitter.

"As a measure of abundant caution and also out of consideration for others, I decided to conduct my engagements in the virtual mode. That will be the case with the G-7 meeting today as well."

A British official confirmed the two positive tests and said the entire Indian delegation was self-isolating. British rules require a 10-day self-isolation period.

The Indian delegation had not yet attended the main summit venue at Lancaster House and so meetings scheduled for yesterday went ahead as planned.

Asked if, in the light of the positive tests, it had been a mistake to hold the summit in person, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "I think it's very important to try to continue as much business as you can as a government."

He said he would speak with Mr Jaishankar later yesterday by Zoom.

British foreign minister Dominic Raab was seen greeting and fist-bumping other G-7 members as they arrived at the venue.

"We deeply regret that Jaishankar will be unable to attend the meeting today in person," a senior UK diplomat said.

"This is exactly why we have put in place strict Covid-19 protocols and daily testing."

