Covid-19 lab leak possibility needs further investigation: WHO chief

GENEVA • The World Health Organisation chief said a mission to study the origins of the coronavirus in China did not adequately analyse the possibility of a lab leak before it concluded that the pathogen probably spread from bats to humans via another animal.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that even though the international team of scientists determined a leak to be the least likely hypothesis for the origin of the Covid-19 pandemic, it requires further investigation.

He said he is ready to deploy additional missions involving specialist experts as he does not believe the assessment was extensive enough.

He made the comments in a briefing to WHO member countries yesterday. Although Dr Tedros has consistently said all options remain on the table and the WHO would not shut down any lines of inquiry, yesterday's comments mark the first time he has openly speculated about the possibility of a leak.

The WHO chief was criticised by Trump administration officials for being too deferential to China in the early days of the pandemic.

The origin report was published yesterday, confirming what researchers said in the middle of last month at the conclusion of their four-week mission to Wuhan, the central Chinese city where Covid-19 cases were first detected at the end of 2019, and in subsequent interviews.

Dr Tedros said he would expect future studies to involve quicker and better data-sharing in some of his most pointed comments directed against China. The country has pushed back firmly against any suggestions of a leak from a high-security virus lab in Wuhan, a theory advanced by Dr Robert Redfield, who led the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention during the first year of the pandemic.

"To understand the earliest cases, scientists would benefit from full access to data, including biological samples from at least September 2019," said Dr Tedros.

"We have not yet found the source of the virus, and we must continue to follow the science and leave no stone unturned."

The mission was organised jointly by the WHO and China.

The United States has "real concerns about the methodology and the process" of the report, including that the Chinese government "apparently helped to write it", Secretary of State Antony Blinken said earlier this week on CNN.

The report, drafted by WHO-appointed international experts and their Chinese counterparts, said Covid-19 probably passed to humans from a bat via an intermediary animal.

Covid-19 has killed more than 2.7 million people worldwide in the 15 months since it emerged, forcing governments around the world to introduce restrictions that have battered the global economy.

Ahead of a meeting with world leaders, United Nations chief Antonio Guterres called for more debt relief for the poorest countries struggling with the economic fallout from the pandemic.

Meanwhile, former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo yesterday alleged that the report was a cover-up backed by Beijing.

BLOOMBERG, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE