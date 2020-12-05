Covid-19 claims 1.5 million lives globally

LONDON • More than 1.5 million people have lost their lives due to Covid-19, with one death reported every nine seconds on a weekly average, as vaccinations are set to begin this month in a handful of developed nations.

Half a million deaths occurred in just the past two months, indicating that the severity of the pandemic is far from over.

Nearly 65 million people globally have been infected by the disease and the worst affected country, the United States, is currently battling a third wave of coronavirus infections.

In the past week alone, more than 10,000 people in the world died on average every single day, and the figure has been rising steadily each passing week.

Many countries battling new waves of infection

Many countries across the world are now fighting second and third waves of infection even greater than the first, forcing new restrictions on everyday life.

The US continues to lead in terms of fatalities with more than 276,000 deaths, and has more than 14 million cases.

The country set single-day records for new infections and deaths on Thursday with 211,762 new cases and 2,858 deaths confirmed, according to a Reuters tally. Hospitalisations topped 100,000.

California's governor said he would impose some of the country's strictest stay-at-home orders in the coming days, when intensive care units are expected to reach capacity.

South Korea's capital Seoul yesterday announced unprecedented restrictions, shuttering most establishments and shops at 9pm and cutting back on public transport operations by 30 per cent in the evenings, as daily coronavirus cases hit a nine-month high.

The coronavirus caused more deaths in the past year than tuberculosis last year, and nearly four times the number of deaths due to malaria, according to the World Health Organisation.

Dr Robert Redfield, the head of the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, warned on Wednesday that the pandemic will pose the country's grimmest health crisis yet over the next few months, before vaccines become widely available.

US President-elect Joe Biden said on Thursday that he will ask Americans to wear masks for the first 100 days of his administration.

North America and the Latin American region combined have more than 50 per cent of all coronavirus deaths that have been reported. The Latin American region, the worst affected globally in terms of fatalities, recently surpassed 450,000 deaths.

On Wednesday, Britain became the first country to approve the vaccine candidate developed by Germany's BioNTech and Pfizer, jumping ahead of the rest of the world in the race to begin a crucial mass inoculation programme.

But supplies are expected to be very limited in the early stages, which means that every country beginning the drive will have to prioritise based on risk factors.

US health regulators are expected to approve distribution and administration of the vaccine in mid-December.

REUTERS