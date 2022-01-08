Covid-19 cases cross 300m globally amid Omicron spike

Global coronavirus infections have surged past the 300 million mark amid a spike in cases driven by the Omicron variant, with 11.96 million people contracting the virus since the turn of the year.

Given that many countries, including Singapore, have permitted the use of home testing kits for Covid-19, the actual number of infections is likely to be higher.

A Straits Times analysis indicated that while it took 370 days for the world to record 100 million cases, the rise from 200 million to 300 million infections took just 157 days. In contrast, the rise from 100 million to 200 million cases took 191 days.

The acceleration in the number of cases being reported gives credence to fears of healthcare systems worldwide being overwhelmed by the sheer volume of patients seeking hospital admission.

A warning from World Health Organisation (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday that Omicron should not be considered as "mild" - even though it appears to cause less serious symptoms than the Delta variant of concern that preceded it - gives more cause for concern.

Dr Tedros has pushed for greater global vaccine equity, noting that the WHO's target for 70 per cent of the world to be inoculated by July, in order to end the acute phases of the pandemic, is likely to be missed at the current rate of roll-out.

The flood of cases has prompted countries like Australia that were in the midst of reopening after months of tough lockdowns to reintroduce fresh curbs on socialising amid pressure building on the hospital system.

But in a sign that everyone may not be playing his part, more than two dozen lawmakers in "Covid Zero" Hong Kong were ordered into quarantine yesterday following the detection of Covid-19 cases at a birthday bash for a government official.

The global situation notwithstanding, the effort to treat the virus as endemic is set to get a fillip in Singapore with the registration of over half of all primary pupils in the country for vaccinations, according to Education Minister Chan Chun Sing.

Around 42,000 out of about 220,000 primary school pupils nationwide are done with their first shot, and more than 70 per cent of Primary 4 to Primary 6 pupils and one-third of Primary 1 to Primary 3 children have signed up in the last few days, Mr Chan said at a paediatric vaccination centre in Yusof Ishak Secondary School yesterday.

Separately, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung offered answers to frequently asked questions about Singapore's latest vaccination initiatives in a Facebook post yesterday.

Among the clarifications he made was that the mandate for a booster dose of vaccine nine months after the initial inoculation was necessitated by the reduced protection offered by mRNA and Sinovac/Sinopharm shots over time.

He underlined that failing to adhere to the nine-month deadline for a booster dose after initial vaccination would lead to the lapsing of an individual's fully vaccinated status.

Mr Ong also provided a rule of thumb to those who had contracted Covid-19 while vaccinated or partially vaccinated: "You need two more doses to be considered boosted."

The Health Minister also downplayed speculation that further booster doses would be mandated now that a third shot had been made necessary. "Whether we need future Covid-19 vaccine doses depends on how fast the protection from three doses wanes, and whether the virus keeps mutating," he wrote.

