9m more died than reported: WHO

About 15 million people are estimated to have died from Covid-19 globally by the end of last year, more than double the official tally of six million reported by countries. The World Health Organisation has estimated that of the additional nine million deaths, more than a third have occurred in India, New York Times reported, citing sources familiar with the numbers.

India's deaths from Covid-19 are at least four million, which will give the country the highest tally in the world, they said.

However, the release of the estimates has been delayed for months because of objections from India, which insists its death toll is about 520,000.