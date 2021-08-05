Covax faces cash crunch amid vaccine shortage

BRUSSELS • The World Health Organisation (WHO) is seeking US$11.5 billion (S$15.5 billion) in urgent funding to fight the more infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus, amid worries that wealthy nations are partly bypassing its Covid-19 programmes.

A large portion of the cash being requested from WHO's partners is needed to buy tests, oxygen and face masks in poorer nations, according to a report expected to be released this week. A quarter of it would be to buy hundreds of millions of vaccines for said poorer nations that would otherwise go elsewhere.

The paper, still subject to changes, outlines the results and financial needs of the Access to Covid-19 Tools Accelerator (Act-A), the programme co-led by the WHO to fairly distribute Covid-19 vaccines, drugs and tests across the world.

The programme, set up at the start of the pandemic, remains vastly underfunded, and its coordinators are now acknowledging it will remain so as many governments look to address global Covid-19 needs "differently", an Act-A official said.

It still needs US$16.8 billion, the document shows, almost as much as what has been raised so far, and US$7.7 billion is required urgently. The document also calls for a further US$3.8 billion to take up options for 760 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines that would be delivered next year.

The vaccine portion of the project, called Covax, is increasingly reliant on donations from wealthy nations, rather than its own supplies, after key manufacturer India restricted exports to boost domestic vaccinations.

But the United States, European Union and Japan have also donated vaccines directly to countries as part of their vaccine diplomacy drives. Japan has also said this is a quicker process than going through Covax.

REUTERS