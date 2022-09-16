Couple formally charged in Argentine V-P assassination attempt

Fernando Sabag Montiel being escorted by PSA members in Aeroparque, Buenos Aires, on Sept 7, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Brenda Uliarte (left) and Fernando Sabag Montiel posing with the gun allegedly used to attack Argentina's Vice-President Cristina Kirchner. PHOTOS: AFP
BUENOS AIRES - The gunman who tried to shoot Argentina's Vice-President Cristina Kirchner in the face was formally charged Thursday with attempted homicide, as was his girlfriend.

Fernando Sabag Montiel, 35, was caught on stunning video pointing a pistol at Mrs Kirchner from close range as she greeted supporters outside her home on Sept 1.

After Montiel's weapon failed to go off - for reasons still unknown - he was overpowered and arrested, while his girlfriend Brenda Uliarte, 23, was arrested three days later.

The judge leading the case, Ms Maria Capuchetti, issued charges of attempted aggravated homicide with premeditation against Montiel and Uliarte, who will remain in police custody.

Judge Capuchetti has yet to issue charges against two of the couple's acquaintances - Agustina Diaz, 21, and Gabriel Carrizo, 27 - who were both arrested earlier this week.

The authorities said earlier there was evidence of "planning and prior agreement" between Montiel and Uliarte, though their motives have not yet been clearly established.

Mrs Kirchner, the 69-year-old former president, enjoys a loyal support base among followers of the centre-left Peronist movement. But she is disliked in equal measure by the political opposition, and is at the centre of a heated corruption trial from her time in office. AFP

