Countries rethink herd immunity definitions amid rising infections

NEW YORK • The spread of the Delta coronavirus variant has pushed the threshold for herd immunity to well over 80 per cent and it could reach 90 per cent, according to an Infectious Diseases Society of America briefing.

That represents a much higher bar than previous estimates of 60 per cent to 70 per cent, because Delta is twice as transmissible, said Assistant Professor Richard Franco at the University of Alabama at Birmingham on Tuesday.

"It is becoming clear that this is a very dangerous, way more dangerous virus than the original one."

Herd immunity is based on the idea that when a certain percentage of the population has been vaccinated against a virus or gains immunity by a previous infection, it helps protect the broader population and reduce transmission.

Nearly 60 per cent of Americans have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 50 per cent have been fully vaccinated, representing about 165 million individuals, according to data from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. Some 35 million people in the United States have tested positive for Covid-19 over the course of the pandemic.

But there is no proof yet that the herd immunity approach will work, given the risk of breakthrough infections, new variants or other factors involving a relatively new virus. Other countries have also raised concern that the road to herd immunity may be longer or less likely than previously anticipated.

For example, officials in Singapore said they are aiming for low levels of infection, an endemic state that is similar to what is seen every year with influenza, instead of herd immunity.

And in India, even though sample tests have indicated that two-thirds of the population have antibodies against Covid-19, fresh infections continue.

Meanwhile, Indonesia has dropped its goal of reaching herd immunity for Covid-19 as the Delta variant pushes the threshold beyond reach. The vaccines now available are less effective at stopping transmission of the Delta variant, making it possible for the virus to continue circulating even if everyone in the country gets immunised, according to data under review by the government.

Indonesia's modelling assumes Delta's reproduction rate is 6.5, meaning every 10 infected people would spread it to 65 others. To reach herd immunity, the country would need to immunise 154 per cent of its population if using Sinovac's shots, or 128 per cent if using Pfizer's - an impossibility. Its target now is to push the virus' reproduction rate down to 0.9 by October, low enough to reduce the overall number of infections.

Separately, experts at France's Institut Pasteur said earlier this year that a total easing of restrictions in the country could be envisaged without epidemic resurgence if more than 90 per cent of adults received a vaccine.

And Ireland's Health Service Executive has said that children will likely have to be vaccinated for the country to reach herd immunity, even though 80 per cent of the population has been already immunised.

