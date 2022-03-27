Countries already offering fourth vaccine shots

SYDNEY • Ahead of the United States, Australia, Finland and Singapore last week said they recommend or would offer a fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccines to their vulnerable groups. They join a list of countries where this option is also being considered or is already in place. They include the following:

ISRAEL

Believed to be the first nation to make a fourth jab available from last December and started a wide roll-out in January this year.

CHILE

The first Latin American country to administer a fourth dose. People with weakened immune systems were the first to receive the shots. The campaign was extended to all those over the age of 55 in February.

DENMARK

The country joined Israel and Chile in January to offer a fourth jab for people with a compromised immune system. It was also the first European country to do so.

HUNGARY

The fourth dose started being offered in January to anyone who asks for it, after conferring with a doctor.

CAMBODIA

High-risk groups started getting their fourth shots in January.

The earlier rounds used Chinese-made vaccines, which were reported to have less efficacy, so under the fourth round of high-priority vaccinations, the country is using its more limited supply of Pfizer vaccines.

THAILAND

The roll-out of the fourth shots was ramped up in January and offered to residents in its tourism-dependent regions. These included Bangkok, Phuket, Krabi and seven other provinces.

SOUTH KOREA

Fourth shots started being administered in February to those who live in nursing homes and care facilities, and other vulnerable groups, in light of a recent increase of infections among people aged 60 or older.

In Europe, countries including Britain and Sweden are offering the shots to immunocompromised and at-risk groups, including those in older age groups. Belgium and Poland have also authorised the jab for the immunocompromised.

REUTERS, XINHUA