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Costa Rican journalist shot dead in first such killing in 25 years

SAN JOSE (Reuters) Nov 16 - Costa Rican journalist Camilo Rodriguez, who gained prominence for publishing allegations against suspected drug traffickers and politicians, was shot dead on Monday, authorities said.

The first known killing of a journalist in Costa Rica in 25 years, Rodriguez's death comes as the country grapples with a surge in drug violence driven by international trafficking groups, despite long being regarded as one of Central America's most peaceful and stable democracies.

Rodriguez, 51, was attacked at around 3:20 p.m. local time amid heavy traffic on a main highway on the outskirts of the capital San Jose, the Red Cross reported.

President Laura Fernandez condemned the attack in a video message.

"I am filled with indignation and outrage over the cowardly murder of communicator Camilo Rodriguez. Regardless of the content of his communications, what happened today in our country is a stain on freedom of expression," Fernandez said.

Attorney General Carlo Diaz told local news outlet Extra Noticias that investigators found multiple bullet impacts and a crime scene resembling a contract killing, likely linked to the allegations Rodriguez had published. He gave no further evidence and did not name suspects.

"We know he was a communicator who publicly identified people for alleged links to drug trafficking," Diaz said, adding that Rodriguez had previously reported threats but had declined protection.

"Silencing someone who reports on drug trafficking or corruption, in this case a communicator, is a signal we cannot tolerate in a democratic society."

Diaz pledged efforts to hold those responsible for the murder accountable.

The last such attack on a media worker happened in July 2001 when radio producer Parmenio Medina was gunned down on a Santo Domingo highway, in roughly the same area as Rodriguez's attack took place.

Costa Rica's homicide rate doubled between 2013 and 2023 and has only eased slightly since then. REUTERS