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UN rapporteur Francesca Albanese in limbo at airport after being denied entry to Costa Rica

Francesca Albanese posted a photo on X showing a suitcase beside a row of empty seats, with the caption: “This is where I will spend my first night in Costa Rica.”

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica – Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian territories, was stranded in an airport terminal on Nov 27 after being denied entry to Costa Rica.

Albanese posted a photo on X showing a suitcase beside a row of empty seats, with the caption: “This is where I will spend my first night in Costa Rica.”

She is awaiting a court decision on whether she can enter the country or must leave.

Costa Rican immigration authorities blocked her entry on Nov 26, saying she was the subject of an international “alert” over alleged ties to terrorism and that her presence posed a national security risk.

Albanese is a high-profile independent investigator scrutinising human rights abuses in the Palestinian territories. She is among a group of experts appointed by the 47-member UN Human Rights Council in Geneva to monitor and report on human rights conditions in individual countries and the observance of specific rights worldwide.

She was sanctioned by the United States in July 2025 over her work and sharp criticism of US and Israeli policies during the war in Gaza. Secretary of State Marco Rubio described her actions as a “campaign of political and economic warfare against the United States and Israel.”

Albanese had travelled to Costa Rica at the invitation of the University of Costa Rica, which was scheduled to award her an honorary doctorate.

After she was denied entry, a habeas corpus petition was filed on her behalf with the Supreme Court’s Constitutional Chamber. The court issued an interim order allowing her to remain in the country and gave immigration authorities 24 hours to explain why they had denied her entry.

While the petition is pending, Albanese remains in a room at the airport. From there, she joined the university’s honorary doctorate ceremony by video call. One of her assistants, who was allowed into the country, accepted the degree on her behalf.

UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese appearing via video call at a ceremony to present her with an honorary doctorate, after being denied entry to Costa Rica. PHOTO: REUTERS

In her speech, Albanese said the decision to deny her entry could be related to the sanctions.

“I am deeply outraged that the Costa Rican government has spread false information linking me to terrorism. Defending human rights is not terrorism, and the government will answer for these insinuations, as it should in a country governed by the rule of law,” Albanese said.

Costa Rica’s right-wing government is among a number of governments in the region that have sought to cozy up to the Trump administration, accepting third-country deportees from the US in a move that provoked heavy criticism, and has built a Bukele-style mega-prison as part of its vow to crack down on crime.

Albanese criticised what she described as the Costa Rican government’s complicity in Israeli policies of oppression against Palestinians, citing its signing of a free-trade agreement with Israel that awaits legislative ratification.

Costa Rican President Laura Fernandez has not commented on the issue, but her minister of the presidency, former president Rodrigo Chaves, addressed the court’s intervention on social media.

“Yet another usurpation by an increasingly arbitrary judiciary, one that usurps the powers of the other two branches of government and now protects foreigners flagged by international alerts for ties to TERRORIST ACTS!” Chaves wrote, about the habeas corpus petition that halted Albanese’s expulsion.

Costa Rica’s ombudsman’s office criticised immigration authorities for “automatically” denying Albanese entry without assessing her case, her official status or her immunity as a UN rapporteur.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk also said he was “deeply concerned” by Costa Rica’s decision to deny her entry. AP