Cost-of-living crisis 'pushing extra 71m people into extreme poverty'

LONDON • The global cost-of-living crisis is pushing an additional 71 million people in the world's poorest countries into extreme poverty, a new report published by the UN Development Programme (UNDP) yesterday warned.

Mr Achim Steiner, UNDP administrator, said an analysis of 159 developing countries showed that the surge in key commodity prices this year was already slamming parts of Sub-Saharan Africa, the Balkans, Asia and elsewhere.

The UNDP is seeking direct cash handouts for the most vulnerable and wants richer nations to extend and widen the debt service suspension initiative (DSSI) they set up to help poor countries during the coronavirus pandemic.

"This cost-of-living crisis is tipping millions of people into poverty and starvation at breathtaking speed," Mr Steiner said. "With that, the threat of increased social unrest grows by the day."

Institutions like the UN, World Bank and International Monetary Fund have a number of "poverty lines" - one for the poorest countries where people live on US$1.90 (S$2.70) or less a day. There are also a US$3.20-a-day line for lower middle-income economies and a US$5.50-a-day line in upper middle-income countries.

"We project that the current cost-of-living crisis may have pushed over 51 million more people into extreme poverty at US$1.90 a day, and an additional 20 million at US$3.20 a day," the report said, estimating it would push the total globally to just over 1.7 billion people.

It added that targeted cash transfers by governments would be more "equitable and cost-effective" than blanket subsidies for things like energy and food prices that richer parts of society tend to benefit more from.

"In the longer term they drive inequality, further exacerbate the climate crisis, and do not soften the immediate blow," the UNDP's head of strategic policy engagement George Gray Molina, said.

The pandemic has also shown that these cash-strapped countries would need support from the global community. One way would be to extend the DSSI by two more years and expand it to at least 85 countries from 73 now.

