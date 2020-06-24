Coronavirus pandemic BACK AGAIN

BACK IN DETENTION

For the first time in Germany, we will return an entire district to the measures that applied several weeks ago.

MR ARMIN LASCHET, state premier of North Rhine-Westphalia,

on the reimposition of a lockdown in one of the state's districts. FACING NEW REALITY

There's a de-facto realisation that we're going to have to live with this virus ... and couple it with a different strategy.

DR STEPHEN MORRISON, director of the Global Health Policy Centre at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, on having to live with the virus for some time yet. DRASTIC CUT

The number of pilgrims will be around 1,000, maybe less, maybe a little more. The number won't be in tens or hundreds of thousands (this year).

HAJJ MINISTER MOHAMMAD BENTEN, on Saudi Arabia's decision to restrict the number of pilgrims this year. VITAL CONDITION

... it is no exaggeration to say that the stability of the coronavirus situation depends on the capital area.

S. KOREAN PRESIDENT MOON JAE-IN, on controlling the fresh outbreak in the capital Seoul.