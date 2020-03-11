Coronavirus: Global outbreak has some high-profile victims

SINGAPORE - The global coronavirus outbreak has led to some high-profile casualties, as well as necessitated the quarantine of public figures. Here are some of the noteworthy victims of the virus:

MR MOHAMMAD MIRMOHAMMADI, 71

The top adviser of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei died on March 2 of the coronavirus. Mr Mirmohammadi had been a member of Ayatollah Khamenei's Expediency Council since 2017. Two other Iranian lawmakers, Ms Fatemeh Rahbar and Mr Mohammad Ali Ramazani, have also succumbed to the disease. All in all, more than 20 Iranian lawmakers have got the disease.

MS NADINE DORRIES, 62

The Minister of Health is the first British Member of Parliament to test positive for coronavirus. She was reported to have attended a reception with Prime Minister Boris Johnson the day before she felt ill. Ms Dorries has expressed concern for her 84-year-old mother, who was staying with her and began to cough on Tuesday (March 10).

MR FRANCK RIESTER, 46

The French Culture Minister has revealed that he has the virus, though he was reportedly "feeling well" in quarantine. Five French parliamentarians have been confirmed to have the disease so far, and may have picked it up in the National Assembly cafeteria.

MR JAVIER ORTEGA SMITH, 51

The secretary-general of Spanish far-right Vox party has tested positive. He has called for the closure of Spain's lower legislative house, the Congress of Deputies, and apologised for holding a rally attended by 9,000 people on March 8 before he was diagnosed. Separately, European Parliament president David Sassoli has self-quarantined himself at his home in Brussels after having recently visited Italy.

DR LI WENLIANG, 34

News of the death of the Wuhan doctor-turned-whistleblower - who was arrested after warning of the dangers of the coronavirus in the early stages of the outbreak - sparked anger in China. Dr Li died after being infected with the virus, becoming a symbol of the government's perceived mishandling of the outbreak.

Related Story Interactive: How coronavirus is spreading across the world

F1 TEAMS - HAAS AND MCLAREN

Two members from the Haas team and one from McLaren have been put into isolation on the sidelines of the Australian Grand Prix after showing fever symptoms at the track. There will be significant concern if tests for the coronavirus return positive, adding to the brickbats over the decision to go ahead with the race.